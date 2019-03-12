It's Our Wild Nature's Land Values at Only $85,000, Commissioners Decide

Private land along Hinkson Creek where the city wants to build a trail connected to the MU campus is worth $85,000 in compensation, three judge-appointed commissioners decided Friday. That valuation was more than $815,000 below what owners of the land asked for from the city of Columbia.

The latest development in the monthslong eminent domain lawsuit against the nonprofit It’s Our Wild Nature came after both parties presented before the commissioners, appointed by Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris, and toured the land Feb. 26.

Harris granted the city easements on the nonprofit’s land in January for the Shepard to Rollins Trail Project. It’s Our Wild Nature wanted to conserve the land as a wilderness sanctuary within the city.

To read more, visit our partners at The Columbia Missourian.