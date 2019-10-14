Jackson County Detention Center (R)

The Jackson County Detention Center has been a contentious topic in city and county politics, with a lot of the public debate focused on questions of funding and space. But conditions for inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, continue to be concerning for those who know the facility. This show originally aired in July, 2019.

Nancy Leazar , superintendent of the now-closed Municipal Correctional Institution, also known as the "city jail"

, superintendent of the now-closed Municipal Correctional Institution, also known as the "city jail" Alvin Brooks , former city councilman, former police commissioner, anti-violence activist and member of two task forces appointed to review jail conditions

, former city councilman, former police commissioner, anti-violence activist and member of two task forces appointed to review jail conditions Jordan Watson, criminal defense lawyer, KC Defense Counsel