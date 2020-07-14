Jackson County Voters To Decide Whether To Remove Statutes

Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves.

Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.