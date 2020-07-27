Jasper County Health Department Announces Two Additional Deaths From COVID-19

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Health Department, they were both women. One was in her 50s, and the other was in her 60s. They were both hospitalized. That brings the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Jasper County to six.

The Jasper County Health Department in a statement asks the public to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; and stay home if you’re sick.

