Jazz Music Radio Coming To Quincy

On January 3, St. Louis Public Radio will begin airing jazz on WQUB-2, providing a 24-hour jazz music service to the Quincy, IL, area via HD radio and stream. Formerly named “The Bridge,” WQUB-2 provided adult album alternative (AAA) music starting in 2015. As part of the switch to a jazz format, St. Louis Public Radio will no longer provide a AAA stream.

“We’re excited to bring a full-time jazz service to our Quincy and Hannibal listeners,” says St. Louis Public Radio General Manager Tim Eby. “They will now have access to the variety of news, classical, and jazz options through WQUB’s three HD radio streams.”

Jazz KWMU-2/WQUB-2 hosts guide listeners through the genre with both classic recordings from the legends and new music by emerging artists from around the world. This music service has been described as “consistently excellent, and the variety of classic cuts and new recordings is always fresh and swinging.

Listeners can access the channel on their digital radios at 90.3 WQUB-2, online at www.stlpublicradio.org, on mobile devices using the St. Louis Public Radio app, or on smart speakers by saying the command, “Play Jazz KWMU Two.”

Comments about the program change may be directed to 314-516-6735 or hello@stlpublicradio.org.

