Joplin City Council Candidates to Speak Before the Board

Joplin City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 this evening to hear presentations from applicants for the vacant general seat of the board. Each of the 11 citizens will have five minutes to share why they want to serve and why they’re qualified to do so.

The Joplin City Council will vote to fill the vacancy at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 18. The candidate who receives the majority of Council votes will fill the post and be sworn that night. The newly elected Council member will complete the unexpired term, which is up for re-election in April 2020.

Those who have applied are Tom Rogers, Michael Seibert, Troy Kinast, Leonard Miller, Keenan Cortez, Matthew Robertson, Charles Copple, Sarah Hinkle, William Goodwin, Achala Tiwari-Pandey and Rocky Biggers.

The Council seat became vacant upon Jim West’s resignation from the Council in February.

