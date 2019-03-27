 Joplin Museum Hosts Titanic Exhibit | KBIA

Joplin Museum Hosts Titanic Exhibit

By 1 hour ago

A special exhibit on the Titanic is open (3/26) at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. The exhibit, Relics of the Titanic, runs through April 20, with a special reception planned for Saturday, March 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit features Titanic artifacts from the collection of Allen Shirley.  According to the museum, although it’s been more than a century since the luxury liner sank in the Atlantic Ocean, there continues to be a thirst for information regarding Titanic facts, myths and legends.  April 15 will mark the 107th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.

Admission is $3, and museum hours are 10 to 7 on Tuesday and 10 to 5 Wednesday through Saturday.  The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Joplin Museum Complex is at 504 Schifferdecker Avenue in Schifferdecker Park. 

Copyright 2019 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.

Tags: 
KSMU