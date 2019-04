The Kansas City Star is the "paper of record" in town, but its staff has recently faced tough layoffs. And they're not alone — the entire journalism industry is changing, too. In this conversation, we discuss the history and future of journalism.

Scott Reinardy , journalism professor, University of Kansas

, journalism professor, University of Kansas Dan Margolies , senior reporter and editor, KCUR 89.3

, senior reporter and editor, KCUR 89.3 Hannah Wise, audience development editor, Dallas Morning News