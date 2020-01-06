Kansas City-Based Hallmark Will Eliminate 400 Jobs

Hallmark Cards Inc. plans to eliminate approximately 400 jobs — including about 325 at its Kansas City headquarters — as the company thinks strategically about the future.

Last year, the Kansas City-based business shuttered its Home and Gifts division, which employed approximately 60 people, and it eliminated fewer than a dozen positions in its Hallmark Retail division in an effort to streamline operations and adapt to a challenging retail industry.

Now, Hallmark is evolving again to "help us realize our future vision" and create an enduring business, CEO Mike Perry said in a Monday release.

Hallmark will trim its global workforce via voluntary and involuntary layoffs, which are expected to wrap up next month. The job cuts will span Hallmark's greeting card business, retail business and corporate support functions, according to a company spokeswoman. Hallmark employs 30,000 people, including 3,400 employees at its Kansas City headquarters.

