Kansas City Celebrates: Images From The Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade And Rally

By 8 a.m. on Monday, thousands of people had begun to line Grand Boulevard along the route for the parade and rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV.

The parade was scheduled to start at Grand Boulevard and 6th Street and head south to Pershing Road, where it would turn to the west and end with a rall at Union Station beginning at 1:30 p.m.

KCUR will post images of the celebration throughout the day.

A crowd gathered in front of Union Station at 7 a.m.

As they staked out places along the parade route, Chiefs fans had found creative ways to stay warm — including using an old duck blind.

By sunrise, the crowd had already begun to fill the north lawn of the Liberty Memorial.



