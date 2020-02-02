Kansas City Chiefs Fans Waited 50 Years For This Super Bowl

Fans across the Kansas City metro repeated the same word over and over Sunday as the kickoff for Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers approached: excited.



Decked out in red and gold, they perched in front of big screens, grills, beer pong tables — some as early as breakfast — having waited years (five decades) for another Super Bowl appearance.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for this. It’s an incredible moment. It’s honestly surreal,” Overland Park resident John Reichmeier said a couple of hours before the game as he hung out with hundreds of fans at KC Live! in the Power & Light District downtown. “I haven’t slept in the last week or so. We’re so excited.”

These fans want a win. They want star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to deliver his usual magic. They want the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They want a parade.

“Yes, I love the Chiefs. Let’s go. We’re going to win,” said Jordan Otto of Kansas City, Missouri. “The parade is going to be 2 million people, easily. I’m excited.

The Super Bowl is being held in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets were going for more than $6,000 over the weekend on the secondary market. But for many fans, there was no place like home — or KC Live!, or The Ship in the West Bottoms or a good old-fashioned party with friends.

The 12-4 Chiefs made it here after a couple of impressive playoff victories at Arrowhead Stadium: First, a historic 51-31 comeback over the Houston Texans on Jan. 12, and a closer, but 35-24 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19.

San Francisco’s path to the Super Bowl started by beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-10, and soundly beating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 on Jan. 19 for the NFC title.

The 49ers (15-3) have a local connection: Assistant offensive coach Katie Sowers grew up in Hesston, Kansas, and worked in Kansas City, Missouri, before finding her way into the NFL. Sowers — the first woman coach and first LGBTQ coach in any Super Bowl — has the city skyline tattooed on her arm.

Self-proclaimed “diehard Chiefs fan” Jazz Walker of Kansas City, Missouri, came to KC Live! with his brothers on Sunday. He was looking to see “something special,” considering he’s been “watching the Chiefs as long as I can remember.”

Julie Denesha is a freelance photographer and reporter for KCUR. Follow her on Twitter @juliedenesha.

Jodi Fortino is a news intern at KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @fortinojodi.

Frank Morris is a national correspondent and senior editor at KCUR 89.3. Follow him on Twitter @FrankNewsman.

Laura Ziegler is a community engagement reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @laurazig or email her at lauraz@kcur.org.

