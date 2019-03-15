Kansas City Chiefs' Star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Is Being Investigated For Assault

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged assault on a juvenile.



The Kansas City Star reported Friday afternoon that Hill, who has a history of domestic violence, is the subject of an investigation in Overland Park involving a juvenile. He has not been charged with any crime.

The Chiefs issued a statement Friday, saying the team is “aware of the investigation.” The statement also said the team is “in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Hill was one of the main drivers of the Chiefs’ 12-4 season in 2018, in which the team fell one game short of the Super Bowl. His selection in the 2016 NFL draft was controversial due to a 2015 domestic violence conviction. He pleaded guilty to punching his then-girlfriend, who is now his fiancee. The conviction was expunged after completing probation in 2018.

Hill has a son with his fiancee, who The Star reported is pregnant with twins.

Overland Park police told KCUR that the case has been filed with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

The news comes on the same day that former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, now with the Browns, was suspended eight games for an offseason assault against a woman. The Chiefs fired Hunt in November when the video of that incident was released.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

