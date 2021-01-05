Kansas City Coronavirus Innovators | Hawley's Electoral Challenge

Segment 1, beginning at 4:44: How Missouri products are allowing for better detection and contact tracing of the coronavirus.

InnovaPrep and EB Systems' products and technology will not only help find and trace COVID-19 now, but will leave us better prepared for the next pandemic.

Dave Alburty , CEO of InnovaPrep

, CEO of InnovaPrep Jon Ruiz, CEO and co-founder of EB Systems

Segment 2, beginning at 30:06: By challenging the votes cast by state electors, Senator Josh Hawley and other Republicans are looking ahead to 2022 and 2024.

By making a move that most experts agree will fail, Hawley looks to secure his standing with the Republican Party base. This could come in handy should the senator run for president in 2024.

Edward Cantu , associate professor at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law

, associate professor at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law Michael Smith, professor of political science and chair of social sciences at Emporia State University