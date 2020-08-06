Kansas City Council Panel | What Are You Reading?

Segment 1, beginning at 3:58: Council members Andrea Bough and Melissa Robinson say access to employment is key to addressing Kansas City's violent crime.

"The best thing for us to do, as it relates to crime and violence is to ensure that we wage a war on unemployment," Robinson said. When pressed on the issue, Bough said she thinks it's time for Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith to step down.

Segment 2, beginning at 35:32: Book lovers share recommendations for good books to pass the time stuck at home.

A lot of folks have more time on their hands these days, and that gives them more time to read than they may have had in years. Find out what books our guests are recommending for leisure, education and social consciousness this summer.

Adib Khorram’s picks:

"The Summer of Everything," by Julian Winters

"Vampires Never Get Old," edited by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

"The Murderbot Diaries" series, by Martha Wells

"Felix Ever After," by Kacen Callender

"Night Shine," by Tessa Gratton

Kaite Stover’s picks:

"Boyfriend Material," by Alexis Hall

"18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics," by Bruce Goldfarb

"The Vanishing Half," by Brit Bennett

"Blacktop Wasteland," by S. A. Crosby

