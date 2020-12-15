Kansas City Firefighter Discrimination | 'Billion Dollar Loser'

Segment 1, beginning at 5:00: Councilman Brandon Ellington says when it comes to the fire department, "you can literally pick any Black firefighter out and they will tell you the issues."

Ellington says even when he was in state government he heard stories from department members regarding policies that overlooked Black and women members. Now that he is sitting on the city council, Ellington is looking for actions to stop the unfair treatment.

Brandon Ellington, Third District-at-Large councilman, Kansas City, Missouri

Segment 2, beginning at 30:15: It was a simple idea driven by a visionary leader. So what happened to the work-sharing space provider?

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann preached a message of community and boasted that the company would change the world. At a pace previously unseen in the investment and real estate communities he took the company to "decacorn" status but ten years after Neumann started he found himself ousted from his historic start-up.

Reese Wiedeman, author of “Billion Dollar Loser: The Epic Rise and Spectacular Fall of Adam Neumann and WeWork”