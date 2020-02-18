Kansas City, Kansas, School Mourns Loss Of 'Mr. Bob,' Crossing Guard Killed Saving Two Kids' Lives

A crossing guard employed by the city of Kansas City, Kansas, died Tuesday after he pushed two schoolchildren out of the way of an oncoming car.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. along the 5400 block of Leavenworth Road outside the Christ the King Catholic School. In a statement on Facebook, the school indentifed the crossing guard as Bob Nill.

"Mr. Bob is what the kids called him," principal Cathy Fithian said. "They loved him so much."

Fithian said Nill was in his late 80s, calling him a "lovely person."

"He was always so worried about kids' safety. When there was ice on the sidewalk, he’d come up and tell us in the school so we could come up and make sure the kids woulnd’t fall. He always thought about the kids more than himself," she said.

Dave Reno, a spokesman for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said Nill had been employed by the city as a crossing guard since 2015. He said Nill was "dedicated and approachable."

"Everybody's pretty broken up about it," Reno said. "It's solemn around here today."

Kansas City, Kansas, Police are investigating the incident. Investigators say a black sedan heading east struck Nill. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital after the incident.

"We don't know if it was speeding, distracted driving or some type of intoxication was the factor," said Officer Jonathan Westbrook, a police spokesman.

Fithian, the principal, said two children came running into the Christ the King school building just after 8 a.m., saying a vehicle had hit "Mr. Bob."

Fithian said the two children, a 3rd grader and 5th grader, had been preparing to cross the street when Nill yelled at them to stop.

"He saved their lives. Thank God they listened to him," she said.

Fithian said the two children had some counseling before leaving to go home with their parents, who were also shaken up. Fithian said other area Catholic schools have offered Christ the King counseling support, but her thoughts are on Nill and his family at this time.

"He gave his life for the kids today," she said.

Laura Ziegler is KCUR's community engagement reporter. Kyle Palmer is KCUR's news director.

