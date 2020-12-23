The Kansas City Star Apologizes | The Headlines We Noticed

Segment 1, beginning at 4:56: The Star's self-examination of its history draws mixed reactions.

The paper's president explained what brought about the six-part series detailing its early reporting and representation of the Black communities in Kansas City. Some are applauding the effort, some are saying The Star needs to make amends and others are questioning the newspaper's motive.

Mike Fannin, president and editor, The Kansas City Star

Eric Wesson, managing editor, The Call

Segment 2, beginning at 37:42: A survey of 100,000 voters reveals what news resonated in 2020.

No, the president contracting COVID -19 wasn't ignored nor was his refusal to concede the election and the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was given its due. However, none of these headlining news stories stuck with 77% of respondents to a Morning Consult survey quite like the top one did.