Kansas City Star Parent Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The parent company of the Kansas City Star has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co., which owns The Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle, says it hopes to shed about 60 percent of its debt would as it transitions to digital.

McClatchy owns 30 newsrooms in 14 states, including the Miami Herald in Florida, The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.

McClatchy has received $50 million debtor-in-possession financing from Encina Business Credit. That, combined with normal operating cash flows, will provide enough cash for the company to function, McClatchy said.

“When local media suffers in the face of industry challenges, communities suffer: polarization grows, civic connections fray and borrowing costs rise for local governments,” said CEO Craig Forman. “We are moving with speed and focus to benefit all our stakeholders and our communities.”

The Associated Press contributed information to this report.

