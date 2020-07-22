Kansas COVID-19 Update | Changes For Dentists | Preparing A Will

Segment 1, beginning at 3:58: The health secretary says Kansas' initial response to COVID-19 was "a shining example of success."

Since Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan became guidance — and not a requirement — known cases of the coronavirus have been trending in the wrong direction, said Dr. Lee Norman. He said the mistake is "some counties just (opened) the doors up and said business as usual."

Segment 2, beginning at 24:11: Missouri dentists are trying to ensure each patient has a safe visit.

Dental practices in Missouri have opened back up and dentists are trying to make sure clients remain safe, personal protective equipment stays stocked, and clients' teeth stay healthy.

Dr. John Dane, state dental director of Missouri

Segment 3, beginning at 39:24: Why having a will is important.

COVID-19 has taught us things can change in an instant, which is why it’s important to always have your affairs in order — having an end-of-life plan in place lifts a burden and ensures your loved ones don’t have to guess at what you wanted.

Annie Presley , co-author of "Read This ... When I'm Dead: A Guide to Getting Your Stuff Together for Your Loved Ones"

, co-author of "Read This ... When I'm Dead: A Guide to Getting Your Stuff Together for Your Loved Ones" Vanita Massey, attorney at law