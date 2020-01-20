KCUR 89.3 Will Carry Senate Impeachment Trial Live On Air

KCUR 89.3 will adjust afternoon newscast and Up to Date schedules to coincide with NPR’s live coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial.

NPR’s Special Coverage is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, and continue for an undetermined number of days. As the Senate breaks during the proceedings, KCUR will take that opportunity to cut in with local news updates. Otherwise, we will make an effort to stick with NPR’s full coverage, as we did during the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment process.

Listeners can continue to find full local news coverage at KCUR.org. A link to NPR’s live stream of the trial will be at the top of the homepage.

