Krewson Considers Renewed Restrictions As Coronavirus Spreads Throughout St. Louis

St. Louis businesses could again see new rules limiting crowds and other restrictions to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

City officials are weighing the decision to put more rules in place, Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Monday during a livestreamed chat. The virus is more widespread across the city, and the rate of people testing positive is still too high, she said.

“We are considering making some additional restrictions, and we’ll probably visit with you about that … unless the numbers get better in the next couple of days,” Krewson said. “The restrictions we are considering would likely reduce some capacity guidelines.”

Any restrictions would likely take into account the younger age of coronavirus patients, Krewson said. Half the people who have tested positive in the week ending Sunday were in their 20s and 30s.

The number of people testing positive each day for the coronavirus in St. Louis has dropped slightly since last month. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of people testing positive each day was 44. That’s still much higher than the number of new cases during the citywide lockdown in April and May.

The testing positivity rate, or the proportion of tests that come back positive, is still high, although it’s also going down, Krewson said. The statewide positivity rate is still more than 11%. The federal government designates any region with a rate higher than 10% a “red zone” for the virus.

But unlike earlier in the pandemic, cases are spreading throughout the city.

“A month ago we were seeing most of the cases being in north St. Louis, now we’re seeing even more cases really across the city,” Krewson said. “The spread has just continued.”

St. Louis County increased restrictions on businesses late last month, limiting gatherings to 50 people and requiring businesses to operate at 25% of their occupancy limits.

County Executive Sam Page has said his office is taking a more aggressive approach with those who break the rule and closing down businesses that aren’t following masking and social distancing guidelines.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

