KSMU Will Carry Senate Impeachment Trial Live On Air

KSMU will broadcast NPR’s live coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. This historic "gavel-to-gavel" coverage will continue for an undetermined number of days. Our listeners will hear NPR's live coverage in real time as the events unfold.

President Donald Trump is facing two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – relating to his political involvement in Ukraine.

KSMU will also provide a link to a live video stream of the impeachment trial at the top of our website, www.ksmu.org.

You can find NPR's in-depth guide to key people and facts related to the impeachment at npr.org/impeachment.

Our local news coverage will continue at www.ksmu.org.





