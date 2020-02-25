Lawmakers Discuss Bill To Revise Sexual Education About Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

Dozens of people appeared at a House hearing in opposition to a bill sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport. The bill would allow parents to withdraw their students from any quote “course material” that teaches about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Basye said he introduced the bill after hearing concerns about posters in Gentry Middle School in Columbia from the student Gay/Straight Alliance club. The students had posted signs defining different sexual orientations and genders.

Under Basye’s bill, everything from club posters to class curriculum would be considered course material. Rep. Judy Morgan, D-Kansas City cited Harvey Milk in her opposition to the bill.

“If any LGBT student or an ally is in that class, and they know that these students are being removed because you’re teaching about an openly gay politician, that’s going to stigmatize those kids. That’s going to hurt those kids.”