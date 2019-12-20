Lawsuit: Artwork by Late Artist Thomas Hart Benton Lost

A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Kansas City artist Thomas Hart Benton alleges more than 100 pieces of his art has been lost through mismanagement by UMB Bank.

The lawsuit contends the bank lost track of some artwork and didn't adequately care for it. It also claims the bank sold some pieces for less than their market value and engaged in self-dealing.

The bank has called the allegations by the family "misguided." The lawsuit seeks removal of UMB Bank as the trustee as well as seeking unspecified damages for the alleged breach of trust.