Leader of St. Louis Black Police Union Says Racial Bias Real

The president of a predominantly black St. Louis police union says the city prosecutor’s lawsuit is correct in pointing out racial concerns in St. Louis, including biases within the police department itself.

Ethical Society of Police President Heather Taylor on Wednesday stopped short of endorsing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s federal lawsuit, but questioned how anyone could ignore the department’s “long history of racial discrimination.” Gardner, who became St. Louis’ first black circuit attorney in 2017, filed a lawsuit Monday accusing “entrenched interests” of impeding her efforts to reform racist practices, in part by seeking to force her from office.