The Legacy of 'Little Women' - With MU Professor Alex Socarides

Since Louisa May Alcott's novel "Little Women" was published in 1868, it has never gone out of print, it's been translated into about 50 languages and been released in about 100 editions, according to writer Anne Boyd Rioux, author of "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why it Still Matters."

On this edition of Intersection, we invited MU Professor Alex Socarides into the studio to talk about the legacy of this story and the themes brought out by Greta Gerwig's recent film adaptation.

Socarides is a scholar of 19th century American literature. She joined KBIA producers Rebecca Smith, producer Lee Wilkins, and host Janet Saidi who are all enthusiastic readers of Alcott and other 19th century works - to put the legacy of this story in context.

The discussion also explores the themes that are brought out in Gerwig's newest film adaptation. KBIA hosts a screening of the film at Ragtag Cinema on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Socarides compared Alcott's life and the "fantasy" of her classic novel to another classic series, "Little House on the Prairie," by Missouri author Laura Ingalls Wilder. To explore similar themes, check out this episode of KBIA's Show Me the State podcast.