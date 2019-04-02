Liberty Won’t Ban Pit Bulls Any Longer, And Parkville’s Parks To See More Taxpayer Money

Northland voters repealed a pit bull ban and agreed to one of two sales tax increase in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Here’s a breakdown of what passed and what didn't.



Clay County

Liberty is now the 24th city in Missouri to repeal its pit bull ban, a topic that’s proved controversial across the country. Advocates of repealing such bans say they are outdated and arbitrary, while supporters say pit bulls are bred to be dangerous.

Platte County

Voters turned down a half-cent sales tax increase to help fund improvements and expansions for the county jail. County commissioners have been considering an expansion since 2012, as the jail is old and often overcrowded.

The tax would have funded improvements and expansions of the county jail. County commissioners have been considering an expansion to the since 2012, as it is old and often overcrowded.

The Platte County Democratic Central Committee urged residents to vote against the tax, while the county’s Republican Party did not take an official stance.

And in Parkville, voters passed a half-cent sales tax increase that will fund the city’s master plan for expanding its parks for the next 10 years.

The city is home to more than 200 acres of parkland, and the master plan calls for connecting large parks to neighborhood parks with more trails, as well as completing the riverfront trail and expanding the trail from State Route 45 to downtown Parkville.

The plan also calls for adding a baseball and softball complex at English Landing Park, as well as improvements to that park and Platte Landing Park, such as a possible boat ramp, soccer fields and walking trails.

Sonia Schlesinger is an intern at KCUR 89.3. Reach her at sonia@kcur.org or follow her on Twitter @soniaschlesi.

