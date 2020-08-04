'Life Of A Klansmen' | Royals Pandemic Baseball

Segment 1, beginning at 4:00: "A Family History in White Supremacy"

Edward Ball began writing his latest book about the racist history in his family following the Charleston church massacre in 2015. The story has particular resonance to "the social arrangements that we experience today," he said, which are a direct consequence of generations of violence against African Americans.

Edward Ball, author of "Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy"

Segment 2, beginning at 29:35: Updates from the owner on pandemic plans, on-the-field results and a new team stakeholder.

If weeks of negotiations weren't sign enough, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has now confirmed that conducting a professional baseball season during a pandemic is a complicated affair. "Our players recognize this is about mutual trust and accountability," he said, "this is about taking care of your teammates and your families."

John Sherman, entrepreneur, owner of the Kansas City Royals and financial supporter of KCUR