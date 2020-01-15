Live At 3 p.m.: Missouri Gov. Parson To Deliver State Of The State Address

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver his second State of the State address on Wednesday afternoon. Join St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fenske, host of St. Louis on the Air, for live coverage beginning at 3 p.m. Reporters Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum will provide analysis.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway will deliver the Democratic response. She seeks to unseat Gov. Parson in November.



