Living with the Floods: How One Missouri Town Escaped Constant Flooding

River levels in Missouri last year hit some of the highest marks since the great flood of 1993. When the flood of 93 hit, it caused more than $15 billion dollars in damage across the country. The National weather service says 75 towns were completely flooded and about 50,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.

The small town of Rhineland, Missouri, near Hermann, became the first town in Missouri affected by the flood to move their entire town out of the floodplain. KBIA’s Seth Bodine returned to Rhineland to learn about the move and its lasting effects.

