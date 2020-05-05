Local Governments To Receive CARES Money Wednesday

On the first day his Show Me Strong Recovery Plan allowing for the reopening of businesses in the state went into effect, Gov. Mike Parson announced that he will be extending four of his COVID-19-related executive orders through June 15.

Monday also saw Missouri’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with many of those tied to a meat processing plant in northwest Missouri.

Among the executive orders extended were those mobilizing the National Guard for virus response efforts and suspending some state regulatory requirements. The extensions match the end date of Missouri’s state of emergency declaration.

