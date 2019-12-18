Longtime Springfield Music Store To Close In January

Hoover Music Company in downtown Springfield is closing its doors. A store closing sale is underway, and the company’s president, Brian Hoover said they’ll remain open until mid-January.

Hoover Music opened in 1912 and has been a part of five generations of the Hoover family, according to Brian Hoover.

It was founded by H.L. Hoover who also founded Little Hoover’s Big Band.

Brian Hoover said they’ll have details soon for those with rental contracts at Hoover Music.

