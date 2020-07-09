Mahomes Contract Extension | Federal 'Operation LeGend' | Medicaid Expansion In Missouri

Segment 1, beginning at 4:20: Patrick Mahomes secures his future in Kansas City for the next decade.

The Super Bowl MVP had two years left on his rookie contract, but a new extension will earn him up to $503 million through 2031 if he meets incentives. This deal will may inform what quarterback contracts look like in the near future of the National Football League.

Segment 2, beginning at 15:55: Mayor Quinton Lucas on crime, the coronavirus and a federal law enforcement effort focused on Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas learned about Operation LeGend like many others in Kansas City — from a tweet. He responded to questions about the new federal effort, and about rising rates of violent crime and increasing cases of COVID-19. "I certainly have regrets of things that I've done," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I have not slept through a full night probably for three or four months."

Segment 3, beginning at 36:15: Conservative opponents worry about financing an expansion of Medicaid in Missouri. Advocates say it could save the state money.

Amendment 2, if approved by voters on Aug. 4, will amend the Missouri Constitution to adopt Medicaid expansion for low-income adults. Expansion of the Medicaid program is necessary for states to access federal funding for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act.