Man Sentenced to 30 years for Role in Waffle House Murder

Matthew McMillan was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for his involvement in the Jan. 1, 2018, shootings at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.

McMillan was sentenced to 30 years each for charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was sentenced to seven years each for charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He will serve all four sentences concurrently, according to court documents.

A jury found McMillan guilty Nov. 20 on all four charges, according to the documents.

McMillan was arrested in January 2018 for the Waffle House shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony De'Sean Warren, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Warren was shot and killed in the Waffle House by Robert Moses, a security guard, following an altercation between McMillan and another person, Le'Quan Hord-Bush.

McMillan pulled a handgun on Hord-Bush during an argument, firing two shots. One of these shots hit Hord-Bush in the leg. This led to Moses coming in the restaurant to attempt to detain the two men.

A small crowd of people then surrounded Moses and a woman threw a coffee pot that hit him in the head. He then fired his gun, shooting Warren, who later died at University Hospital.

McMillan was charged with the murder of Warren because the prosecution successfully argued that McMillan's actions resulted in Warren's death, although he didn't fire the shot that killed him, according to previous Missourian reporting.