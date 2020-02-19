Mantovani Makes Second St. Louis County Executive Bid Official

The Democratic primary for St. Louis County executive is becoming a little more crowded.

Mark Mantovani announced Wednesday he will run for St. Louis County’s top post, less than two years after he nearly upended an incumbent county executive.

The puts him on a collision course with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, who have already announced they're in the August race.



“Our region and St. Louis County, in particular, continues to fail to meet its potential,” said Mantovani in a statement. “We all know this is true, yet we keep electing the same politicians, expecting them to create transformational change. If we change nothing, nothing changes. I look forward to presenting a vision for this community’s future that is built on a collaborative approach to promoting economic opportunity, diversity and public safety.”

Mantovani is a retired business executive who came within less than 2,000 votes of defeating St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in 2018. He spent much of the campaign questioning whether Stenger’s actions as county executive corresponded with political donations, a message that turned out to be prophetic after Stenger resigned amid corruption charges.

Page appointed Mantovani to the Board of Freeholders, which is to explore consolidation opportunities between St. Louis and St. Louis County. But he resigned from that board to consider another county executive bid.

In a video released earlier on Wednesday morning, Mantovani said: “The citizens of St. Louis County deserve leadership as good as they are,” Mantovani said. “Real leadership requires more than the mere absence of corruption. Of course, it's likely that those in power will attack me. I expect that's what politicians do, especially when they're afraid of the needed change that helps the community but threatens their own power.”

The impending three-way race between Page, Zimmerman and Mantovani will mark the first time in several decades that three well-funded and well-known candidates will compete in the Democratic primary for county executive.

In a statement, Page said “being county executive today is a tremendous opportunity to make lives better.”

“Mark and I have very different experiences and outlooks,” Page said. “I look forward to the campaign.”

Zimmerman said in a statement that he welcomed Mantovani to the campaign.

“St. Louis County stands at a critical crossroads and I look forward to comparing my record against Mark's and Sam’s any day,” Zimmerman said. “ We have very different visions and views. I’m proud to be a progressive Democrat committed to reform. And I’m clear about where I want to lead the County as well as the absolute need for transparency. Now, voters will have a choice between a progressive leader and others who want to take St. Louis County in a different direction.”

No Republican has announced for the post yet. But given that St. Louis County is becoming a heavily Democratic jurisdiction, the winner of the Democratic primary will be favored to serve as county executive until 2022.

