Masks Are Now Required At All Springfield-Greene County Library Branches

Due to the new mask ordinance in Springfield, the Springfield-Greene County Library reminds patrons they’ll have to wear masks at the library branches in the city. But it’s also made the decision to require masks at its branches in Willard, Republic, Fair Grove, Strafford and Ash Grove as well.

According to library officials, anyone under age 11 is exempt as well as those with health conditions that prevent the wearing of masks.

The requirement goes through October 14.

