Masks Are Still Available For Joplin Residents

Joplin residents who missed the recent mask distribution by the city can still get a free mask. Masks will be available in the Joplin City Hall main lobby, the police department foyer and at fire stations #2, #4 and #6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 7 or until the masks are gone. They are being offered via self-serve, and residents can pick up a mask for themselves as well as other family members or neighbors who may need one but have not received one yet, according to the city.

The City of Joplin gave out nearly 20,000 masks in the past two weeks to residents at a drive through distribution site. The city purchased 50,000 masks to hand out to Joplin residents for free after the city passed a face covering mandate.

