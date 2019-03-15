Massacre At Mosques And Anti-Muslim Sentiments Around The World

With David Folkenflik

The deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques. We’ll look at anti-Muslim sentiment, white supremacism and the growing global threat.



Guests

Wajahat Ali, New York Times contributing op-ed writer. Member of the Muslim Leadership initiative, a program that seeks to build better relations between American Muslims and the Jewish community. (@WajahatAli)

J.M. Berger, Research Fellow at Vox-Pol, an organization focused on researching the prevalence and impact of violent online political extremism and responses to it. He is the author of the book “Extremism.” (@intelwire)



From The Reading List

USA Today: ‘Unprecedented act of violence’: 49 people killed in two Christchurch mosque shootings — “A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto and said he was a 28-year-old white Australian and a racist. Authorities did not say who they detained, but said none had been on any watch list. It is the deadliest shooting in New Zealand since 1990, when David Gray killed 13 people before being shot and killed by police in the town of Aramoana, The Guardian reported.”

