Mayor Quinton Lucas On 2020

Segment beginning at 4:03: When it comes the past twelve months Mayor Quinton Lucas summed it up this way, "It's been a real bear of a year."
Mayor Lucas' greatest regret of the last year is the record-breaking 174 homicides Kansas City has seen. He believes regaining local control of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is critical to subsequent police reforms. "I will continue to push it," Lucas said.
- Quinton Lucas, mayor, Kansas City, Missouri
