Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses Announced, Seven in Columbia

By Columbia Missourian 35 minutes ago

Credit Meiying Wu / KBIA

Missouri announced the businesses Thursday that will be licensed to sell medical marijuana later this year.

Seven dispensary licenses were awarded to Columbia businesses, while 42 applications from Columbia were denied.

The approved businesses are:

  • GRD Columbia LLC — 204 E. Broadway
  • Shangri-La Columbia LLC — 1501 Creekwood Parkway
  • Shangri-La Columbia South LLC — 3919 Peachtree Drive
  • CoMo Health LLC — 4003 Ponderosa St.
  • QPS Missouri Holdings LLC — 1500 Interstate 70 Drive SW
  • Holistic Missouri LLC — 1400 Forum Blvd.
  • BBMO 3 LLC — 5320 Interstate 70 Drive SE

Cox anticipates commencement inspections will occur in mid-March. If a facility does not pass an inspection within a year of DHSS issuing the license, it may be revoked, according to the department website.

Approved dispensaries are expected to open during the summer, according to Cox. Once they have opened, those with Missouri medical marijuana cards will have access.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.

