Meet The Democratic Candidates In Missouri Senate District 9

State Rep. Barbara Anne Washington and Raytown Alderman Ryan Myers are competing in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s Senate District 9.

The winner will face off against Republican David Martin in a district that is heavily Democratic and covers southeastern Kansas City and Raytown. Washington is an attorney who was elected state representative in 2018. Myers is a commercial real estate appraiser who serves as a Raytown Alderman. While both candidates want voters to expand Medicaid, they differ in their support for local control of Kansas City’s police department.

Here’s where the candidates stand on the key issues:













Ryan Myers

RYAN MYERS

Occupation: Raytown Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem

Campaign Website: www.myersformissouri.com/

Focus if he’s elected: Myers said he would prioritize being “responsive and transparent to voters.” Myers wants to see more financial support for employees and small businesses dealing with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

“I want to create jobs and continue to rebuild the economy after this pandemic,” Myers said. “I want to ensure adequate funding for all public schools and the 9th Senate district. And I'd like to provide resources to reduce crime.”

Crime: Myers said he wants to see more funding for workforce development and mental health programs to address crime.

Local control: Currently, the governor appoints members to Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees the police department. Protests over police brutality and racism have renewed calls for commission members to be appointed locally.

Myers said he isn’t sure if he would support local control and wants to see more information from city leaders regarding what local control would look like.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Myers disagrees with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s decision not to issue a statewide mask mandate.

“I think that our statewide elected officials have dropped the ball on this,” Myers said.

Budget: Myers supports putting a gas tax increase back to a statewide vote. Missouri voters rejected an increase in 2018.













Barbara Anne Washington

BARBARA ANNE WASHINGTON

Focus if she’s elected: Washington said she would continue what she’s focused on as a state representative — economic development, education, mental health and criminal justice.

Washington has introduced bills that would give first-time homebuyers a $5,000 tax credit for purchasing blighted homes, require long-term care facilities to have a staff member trained in suicide assessment and create a “text-to-donate” pilot program in Kansas City to provide services to people without housing.

Crime: Washington said Missouri should pass stricter gun laws to address crime. She’s introduced legislation that would prohibit minors from owning a handgun and bar bringing concealed weapons into public libraries.

Local control: Washington supports local control.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Washington said she wants more funding for people dealing with food insecurity and mental health issues as a result of the pandemic. Washington points to her work sponsoring food drives to help families.

“I am engaged in my community. When COVID hit, I didn't just post about it on social,” Washington said. “...I looked at where the holes are in my community, and I worked to fill them."

Budget: Washington said with the coronavirus hitting the state budget, she would look to see what state agencies have reserves.

