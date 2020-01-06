Mercy Springfield Communities Announces New President

Mercy Springfield Communities' new president is Craig McCoy. He comes to Springfield from South Carolina where he’s worked as CEO of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville.

McCoy, who has 10 years of experience as a health system CEO, started his career as a paramedic. But he also has a college degree in business.

After seven years as a paramedic, McCoy earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration.

He will take over from Jon Swope who has been serving as interim president of Mercy Springfield Communities. Swope will now focus on his role as senior vice president and Mercy Central Region president.

