Missouri Admits Multiracial Vaccination Data Likely Flawed

Missouri's health department says its public data, which has for weeks suggested a high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations for multiracial residents, is likely inaccurate.

Kansas City Public Radio reports that the state revealed Wednesday that earlier data overcounted residents with more than one racial heritage. As a result, the publicly available information suggesting that more than one-third of multiracial Missourians had received shots was likely wrong.

Officials say it’s unclear to what extent the overcounting skews the data. Health officials say accurate racial breakdowns are critical to understanding if the vaccine is being equitably distributed to minority communities.