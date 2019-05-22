Missouri AG to Investigate Adult Abuse Hotline Following KBIA, Missourian Investigation

The Missouri Attorney General will investigate the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline, following a joint investigation from KBIA and the Columbia Missourian, according to a press release.

The hotline collects reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of those 60 or older and people with disabilities ages 18-59.

The hotline only answered about half of the 92,000 calls it received in 2018, according to previous KBIA and Missourian reporting. This year, it's even worse. Only about 39% of calls were answered from January to April.

Schmitt said his office will look at whether the legal rights of people with disabilities and those older than 60 are being met. It will also review reports made to the hotline.

The Department of Health and Senior Services has also requested that the attorney general’s office seek an emergency court order if an adult receiving in-home care is in a potentially abusive situation.

During its investigation, the office said it will provide additional resources to report adult abuse and neglect. Schmitt said if reporters of abuse have difficulty reaching someone through the hotline, they should call the Medicaid Fraud Abuse line at (800) 286-3932.