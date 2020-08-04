Missouri Becomes 38th State To Expand Medicaid

After discussing the idea for years, Missouri voters narrowly agreed Tuesday to expand Medicaid — giving roughly 230,000 additional people access to health care.

The constitutional amendment passed by 53% to 47%.

Amendment 2, which expands the government-funded health insurance program for low-income Missourians and those with disabilities, will cover adults whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or below. For 2020, this was an annual income of $17,600 for an individual and roughly $36,000 for a family of four.

A federal match guarantees that the state is required to only pay 10% of the costs associated with expansion; the federal government pays 90%. Currently, Missouri is on the hook for 35% of the tab without expansion taking up roughly one-third of the state’s $35 billion budget.

Gov. Mike Parson, and several other Republicans, have spoken out against the idea of expansion calling it a “massive tax increase that Missourians cannot afford.” But supporters of Amendment 2, say it will likely help the financial health of the state.

According to a study conducted by the Institute of Public Health at Washington University, expanding Medicaid could save the state $39 million in the first year, and by 2024 the state could save a total of $932 million. In the worst-case scenario, however, it could cost the state an additional $42 million.

Tim McBride, the former chair of the oversight committee for Missouri’s Medicaid program, supported expanding the program to help drive down the annual cost for the state.

“We are one of the lowest-taxed states in the country and we have this limit on our revenues, so it’s creating a big issue when you have a Medicaid program that grows faster than the state revenues,” McBride said.

Even the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, usually a top ally of Parson, called Medicaid expansion a “pro-jobs measure.” The group cited a study claiming it would expand Missouri’s economic output by $2.5 billion.

Now that voters approved the idea, the state legislature, which is dominated by Republicans who opposed it, will put the plan in place. It’s not totally clear what the program will look like, and some have floated the idea of implementing work requirements. However, any plan likely won’t be fully functional until 2022.

