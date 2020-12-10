Missouri Black Caucus Chairwoman | Kansas City Sports Roundup

Segment 1, beginning at 4:01: A state lawmaker from Kansas City is the new chairwoman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove assumes the duties of the chairwoman at a pivotal time for race relations in the state. With violent crime setting record numbers in Kansas City, she believes that local control of the Kansas City Police Department will create equity and diversity within city law enforcement.

Segment 2, beginning at 30:40: Professional women's soccer is returning to Kansas City.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Monday that the Utah Royals FC will move to Kansas City, Sporting KC's historic turnaround season comes to an end, and the Chiefs have secured a playoff birth for the 2020 season.

Greg Echlin, KCUR sports contributor