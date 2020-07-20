Missouri Diocese: 3 New Credible Abuse Cases Against Priest

The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese says it has received three new allegations of sexual misconduct involving a retired priest, and that a review has found the allegations to be credible. Television station KYTV reports that the Rev. Gary Carr was initially named in April when the diocese released a report outlining another credible report of abuse made against him by a man who says he was 10 to 13 years old when he was abused. The new report involves men who say they were children when Carr abused them in the 1980s and early 1990s. Church officials say the new allegations have been forwarded to prosecutors. Carr has not been charged.