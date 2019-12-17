 Missouri DNR Sues Doe Run Over 2014 Pipeline Rupture | KBIA

Missouri DNR Sues Doe Run Over 2014 Pipeline Rupture

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says in a lawsuit against Doe Run Resources that a pipeline rupture in 2014 contaminated two rural waterways with mining waste. 

The state attorney general's office filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the DNR. The lawsuit contends mine tailings from the Sweetwater Mine and Mill in Reynolds County contaminated Adair and Logan creeks.

The pollution allegedly occurred between October 2014 and April 2015.

A Doe Run spokesman says the company plans to vigorously defend itself in court.

missouri dnr
doe run

Former Doe Run subsidiary criticized for smelter pollution in Peru

By editor Jul 20, 2012

Updated 1:20 p.m. August 1 with reopening of smelter

The Doe Run Peru smelter in La Oroya, which had been clsoed due to financial and environmental compliance issues since 2009, resumed zinc processing operations over the weekend.

Peru's Minister of Energy and Mines, Jorge Merino Tafur, is reported to have said that lead smelting would also resume in the not too distant future. Restarting copper production would likely take longer, since that would require building a plant to control sulfuric acid emissions.

Doe Run Peru is owned by the Renco Group, which also owns the St. Louis-based Doe Run Resources Corporation. The metal smelting companies in Missouri and Peru have operated independently since 2007.

Doe Run Co. seeks override of punitive damage bill

By Aug 19, 2013
missouri house floor
Missouri House Communications

A Missouri lead company wants lawmakers to override a veto of a bill that shields the company from large legal costs.

The Doe Run Co. contends its very future is at stake, along with hundreds of jobs.

At issue is a bill limiting punitive damages in liability cases related to old lead mining facilities. Several such lawsuits are pending against Doe Run, including one scheduled for trial in October.