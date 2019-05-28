Missouri Finalizes Medical Marijuana Rules

Missouri has finalized the rules for the state's medical marijuana program.

The list of 11 regulations for the program was posted on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' website Friday. The rules outline the facility application process, which patients will qualify, and regulations for growers and dispensaries, among other guidelines.

The revised rules will be implemented starting June 3, with patient and business applications becoming available to fill out the next day. DHSS will accept patient applications starting July 4 and business applications starting Aug. 3. The department will score applications until Dec. 31, before licenses are given out in 2020.

After voters approved Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana in Missouri, in 2018, the department released a drafted rule set in March. During the opportunity for public comment, over 500 came in, according to a news release from DHSS.

Missouri's program, which joins 33 other states and Washington, D.C., in medical marijuana legalization, has attracted massive interest from businesses, with the new market likely to generate tens of millions of dollars per year from licensing fees and tax proceeds.

To read more, please visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.