Missouri Governor Celebrates Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Appearance

Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit up in red Friday night. That’s in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Parson said he and his wife are proud to have the Chiefs represent Missouri in the Super Bowl.

Lamar Hunt brought the Chiefs franchise to Kansas City from Dallas in 1963. The Chiefs last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. It’s their only Super Bowl title.

The Parsons plan to travel to Florida to watch the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl this Sunday. They’ll present a basket of Buy Missouri items to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will also be in attendance, and to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

